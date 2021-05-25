‘Still believe spirit powered us to escape relegation’ – Zuberu Sharani

Zuberu Sharani

Former Dreams FC striker Zuberu Sharani has revealed that the club’s slogan ‘Still Believe’ is what catapulted him to inspire his Zemplin Michalovce side to escape relegation in the Fortuna Liga in Slovakia.

Zemplin Michalovce had fought relegation until the final game of the season just to escape the drop, a feat they achieved with a 4-0 win over Nitra.



Ahead of the game, Sharani was overly optimistic his side will avoid the drop and after the 4-0 win which shot them out of the drop, he said the Dreams FC slogan did the trick for them.



He spoke to footballmadeinghana.com



“Starting my career at Dreams FC, one of the best things I ever learnt was to believe in myself and always have faith no matter what,” he revealed.

“I believed in this team and we went all out because everyone knew what was at stake.



“So we just had to keep fighting to the end and it paid off.



“I shared the ‘Still Believe’ slogan with my team mates and we always encouraged each other with it when we meet and it showed in the game. We’re believers,” he added.



After successfully inspiring the club to avoid the drop, Sharani could be returning to his Mather club FK DAC in the coming season.