Still chance for Ghana as England coach leaves Eddie Nketiah out of squad to face Italy

Eddie Nketiah

English-born Ghanaian Eddie Nketiah has been dropped from England's squad ahead of their much-heralded 2024 UEFA Euro qualifier against Italy on Tuesday, October 17 at the Wembley Stadium.

According to Football Daily of Sky Sports, the Arsenal forward together with Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori were left out of the team by head coach Gareth Southgate.



Despite several attempts to have him represent Ghana, Eddie Nketiah dumped Ghana for the Three-Lions of England.



Nketiah was called up to the senior England squad for the first time for their fixtures against Ukraine and Scotland in August 2023.



However, he was not named in the matchday squad in the former and was an unused substitute in the latter but made his senior debut during a friendly match against Australia on Friday, 13 October 2023.



Eddie Nketiah was belatedly recognized for his achievement in becoming England U21s' record goal scorer and was presented with a golden boot.



At club level, Nketiah has scored two goals in eight games for Arsenal in the 2023/24 English Premiership.

Watch the video below:





???? Fikayo Tomori and Eddie Nketiah have been left out of the England squad for tonight's Euro qualifier against Italy. pic.twitter.com/Yk03PYb7vT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 17, 2023

LSN/KPE