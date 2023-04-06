Stonebwoy is my favorite Ghanaian musician - Antoine Semenyo

Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo has picked Afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy as the musician that ranks highest on the list of Ghanaian musicians he listens to.

Antoine Semenyo told GhanaWeb’s Joseph Adamafio on Sports Check that though he listens to quite a number of Ghanaian musicians, Stonebwoy’s music is top of his playlist.



Semenyo would not want to pick one of the songs as he loves all of them.



“I’ve been listening to a lot of Stonebwoy right now. He is just on playlist everywhere. I listen to all his songs”.



Antoine Semenyo also mentioned Asamoah Gyan as his football idol on whom he would want to model his career.



Semenyo told GhanaWeb’s Joseph Adamafio in an interview on Sports Check that he idolized Asamoah Gyan growing up and dreams of becoming like him.



“I used to watch him when it came to the AFCON competitions and the World Cup. He was such a big player and I dream to be exactly like him,” the former Bristol City player told GhanaWeb.

Antoine Semenyo made his debut for the Black Stars in 2022 and scored his first goal in a friendly match against Switzerland days before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Watch video below











KPE