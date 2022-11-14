2
Menu
Sports

Stonebwoy makes wild allegations about Black Stars call-up after World Cup squad announcement

Stonebwoy Afropump Multiple award-winning musician, Stonebwoy

Mon, 14 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The conspiracy stories and vile allegations have gone that usually characterize squad announcements have gone live following the announcement of Ghana's 26-man squad for the 2022 the FIFA World in Qatar.

Multiple award-winning musician, Stonebwoy has jumped on the train after claiming that players who deserve slots in Ghana's final team have been left out of the final squad.

The dancehall artist claims that the players he thinks deserve to be in Qatar were not invited because they didn't pay money to officials.

"There are players who are supposed to be in the squad who are not here because of #PayToPlay @ghanafaofficia why?" Stonebwoy wrote on his Twitter page while tagging the official handle of the Ghana Football Association.

Meanwhile, Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has named his final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Goalkeepers, Richard Ofori, Jojo Wollacott, and midfielder Baba Iddrisu were all left out of the final squad after being ruled out with injury.

There was no room for Mubarak Wakaso, Jeffery Schlupp, Joseph Paintsil, Stephan Ambrosius, Majeed Ashimeru, and Yeboah among others.

There were familiar faces such as Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, and Alexandre Djiku in the final squad.

The Black Stars have been placed in group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold
Related Articles: