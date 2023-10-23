Stonebwoy performs with C.K Akonnor's son Kadmiellie at concert in Germany

Stonebwoy and Kadmiellie

Ghanaian music sensation, Stonebwoy performed on stage with Kadmiellie Akonnor, the son of former Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor, during his performance at a concert in Germany.

Kadmiellie, an up-and-coming musician in Ghana was invited by Stonebwoy to join him on stage and showcase his talent.



Kadmiellie performed Stonebwoy's hit track 'Into the Future,' and the crowd enthusiastically joined in.



A video of this unique collaboration was posted on social media by Kadmiellie's sister, capturing the exciting moment for fans.



Stonebwoy is currently on an European tour, where he's promoting his latest album, the Fifth Dimension.



Kadmiellie, whose real name is Kadmiel Akonnor, chose a career in entertainment over football.

His father, C.K Akonnor, was the former captain of the Black Stars and served as the coach of the national team from January 2020 to September 2021.



