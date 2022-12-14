1
Stonebwoy to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup Fan Festival

Stonebwoy New Photo Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy

Wed, 14 Dec 2022

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as ‘Stonebwoy’ will perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Fan Festival in Qatar.

The multiple-award-winning dancehall artiste will join some African artistes who will thrill thousands of football fans at the Mundial.

Stonebwoy will perform alongside Nigerian stars, Patoranking and the ‘Buga’ hitman Kizz Daniels, as well as Sean Paul and Julian Marley from Jamaica.

Nigerian superstar, Davido, who featured in the official World Cup song, has also been scheduled to perform at the tournament's closing ceremony.

Stonebwoy becomes the fourth Ghanaian to perform at the fan festival and it is scheduled for Friday, December 16 at the Al Bidda Park.

Morocco is the only country out of the five African countries that represented the continent at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to have reached the semifinals of the tournament.

The Black Stars of Ghana exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stages.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
