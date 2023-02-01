Stop complaining about Black Stars bonuses - Kennedy Agyapong rebukes Ghanaians

Kennedy Agyapong, a presidential aspirant hopeful of the New Patriotic Party

Kennedy Agyapong, a presidential aspirant hopeful of the New Patriotic Party has justified the payment of appearance and winning bonuses for players of the Black Stars.

Kennedy Agyapong holds that the players by opting to play for the country take huge risks and must be rewarded financially for it.



He guessed that in the likelihood of injuries, footballers may miss out on their daily bread at club level and must therefore gain that when they play for their countries.



Kennedy Agyapong rebuked Ghanaians on Good Evening Ghana, urging them to focus more on the performance and benefits derived from the Black Stars.



“I don’t have a problem paying them to play for us. We have to encourage these stars to come home and play for us. Those in the foreign teams make so much money. Some make $40,000 a week, he comes here and the whole period they give him $40,000 and we are complaining.



“If this guy hurts himself and cannot play again, he loses $40,000 a week. I don’t mind paying whatever they deserve because it will motivate them to come home and serve. Ghanaians should stop complaining,” he said.

The Black Stars came under intense attack following their poor performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



In three games played in Group H of the tournament, the Black Stars lost two, and one won against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



Otto Addo who led the team into the tournament as head coach resigned shortly after the exit to focus on his spell at Dortmund.



The criticism got more intense when it came to light that each player and management member received $100,000 as an appearance fee at the tournament.



The Ghana Football Association are currently looking for a replacement for Otto Addo.