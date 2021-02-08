Stop harassing Asamoah Gyan over penalty miss – Langabel to media

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan

The hilarious Joseph Langabel, ultimate soccer buff and supporter of the senior National Team, the Black Stars graced the carpet of the most rated talk show on TV, Showbiz 360 with the energetic host Giovani Caleb on Friday, February 05.

Langabel, the drummer and “jama-raiser” for the Black Stars and Accra Great Olympics Football Club lightened the show with his signature English and hilarious jokes interspersed with candid analyses of the most current happenings in sports and events in the country.



He asked the Ghanaian media to be professional in their trade by cutting down on sensationalism and highfalutin journalism on a very thin news day.



“You media, when there’s is no news, then they will write with big words on radio and open phone lines to call people to express their opinions” he charged in a very jovial reprimand to Giovani.

Langabel was on three-sixty(360) degrees with his dance moves, sports news on the show, and his deep admiration for the late former President Rawlings.



“Flt Lt Rawlings is my man, I say “is” because I still can’t believe he’s dead. I stopped voting when he left the seat(Presidency)” he declared.



The man who said he started supporting Great Olympics in the year 1988, ended the hilarious interview with one of his signature dance moves on 360 degrees on Showbiz 360.