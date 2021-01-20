Stop hyping ‘ordinary’ Fabio Gama – Ebusua Dwarfs coach

Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama

Since making his full debut for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Fabio Gama has been enjoying good media leverage for his performance.

In Kotoko’s 2-0 victory over Liberty Professionals, the Brazilian gave a good account of himself, setting up the first of Kwame Poku’s two goals.



His performance against WAFA over the weekend, though not as great as he did against Liberty did not go unnoticed as Kotoko fans felt satisfied with his role in the valuable point they picked at a ground that has a history of not being favourable to Kotoko.



But these praises and adulations appear to have gotten on the nerve of coach Ernest Thompson, who is the head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs.



Ernest Thompson is unhappy that the media has dedicated time to talking about the performance of Fabio Gama.



In his estimation, Gama is like any other ordinary player in the Ghana Premier League and not worth the hype.



According to him, there exist dozens of midfielders in the GPL who are more gifted than Fabio Gama.

“I have seen Fabio Gama and he is just a normal player like any other Ghanaian player. I think we even have better players than Fabio Gama. Let’s not hype him because he is a Brazilian. Let’s promote our own because some of them are better than Gama”, he said in a pre-match presser.



“He is doing well and I’m not saying he is a bad player but you can’t say that he is better than every player in Ghana. He is an ordinary player so stop hyping him. He is playing well but not worth the hype”.



Gama will have a chance to prove that he is no ordinary player when Dwarfs meet Kotoko in an outstanding game of the GPL later today.



The Cape Coast Stadium will be the host when Kotoko takes on Dwarf who defeated Liberty 2-1 over the weekend.



Kotoko are heading into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with WAFA.