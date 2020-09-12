Sports News

Stop making noise and prosecute me for Brazil 2014 fiasco - Afriyie Ankrah dares NPP govt

Former Minister for Youths and Sports, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah was the Minster for Youth and Sports during the 2014 FIFA World Cup debacle in Brazil when Ghana was ridiculed by the world for flying over $4 million to Brazil to pay the appearance fees of Black Stars players.

As if that was not enough, two players namely Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng were sent home for various infractions at the Black Stars camp.



The Sports Minister at the time, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah was accused of blowing cash and buying coconut for an obscene amount of money.



Ghana for the first time in three FIFA World Cup appearance exited the competition in the group stage and Kwesi Appiah was sacked afterwards.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi FM, he dared the current government to prosecute him if after the Dzamefe Commission, auditing from Ernst & Young and all others they still think he is culpable of any crime.



"It is the most foolish story any intelligent person will believe,coconut was the cheapest thing at the camp,in fact it was not even sold."

"There were even reports that I had sexual encounter with an actress who went as an ambassador,why would someone believe this rubbish." he added



"I was audited by Ernst & Young after the Brazil saga,I provided receipt for every single thing we bought at Brazil.There’s also a report after the Dzemefe commission was set up and I’ve gone through all these."



If these critics have a quarter percentage of the integrity I have,they will not open their mouth,I have survived Ernst & Young."



"I dare the current government,the commission of enquiry report is there,they can use the FBI,CIA and MOSSAD,comb the Dzemefe commission and prosecute me."



"That is why I’m able to walk freely without fear,save me that unnecessary threats" he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.