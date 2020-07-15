Sports News

Stop publishing false news about Ridge hospital – Management

Management of Ridge Hospital are unhappy with some reports about their outfit

Management of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital has asked persons publishing false news about the facility to desist from the act.

This follows the publication of a news item suggesting that the body of the late Dr. Emmanuel Twagirayezu had gone missing in the facility.



Reacting to the publications in a statement, Management of Greater Accra Regional Hospital, said the body of Dr. Emmanuel Twagirayezu was available at the Hospital mortuary and has been duly identified by members of the deceased’s family.



The statement added that the body of the deceased has since been released from the mortuary for the necessary burial arrangement.



Read full statement below:



RE: BODY OF TOP RWANDAN OFFICIAL WHO DIED OF CORONA VIRUS GOES ‘MISSING’ AT RIDGE HOSPITAL

Attention of Management of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, has been drawn to the above-titled news making rounds on social media and other news portals that the body of the late Dr. Emmanuel Twagirayezu is missing.



Management wishes to state that the body was available at the hospital’s mortuary and has been duly identified by members of the deceased’s family. However, the body has since been released from our Mortuary for the necessary burial arrangements.



We wish to use this opportunity to advise persons who have resorted to publishing falsehood about the hospital to desist from this act.



Management of the hospital reassures its clientele and the general public of continuous provision of quality service.



All media houses are hereby notified.

Thank you



SIGNED:



MANAGEMENT OF GARH

