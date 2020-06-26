Sports News

Stop putting unnecessary pressure on govt – Abdul Salam tells football administrators

Bankroller of Division One League side, New Edubiase United, Abdul Salam Yakubu has taken a swipe at his colleagues who are calling for the resumption of football amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The season was suspended following the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana, but after almost three months and with the easing of lockdown restrictions by the government, there have been calls for the return of football.



Abdul Salam in an interview with Ashaiman TV, said, "People should stop politicizing with our football. The government has done nothing wrong to our football. It’s rather protecting us from contracting the virus”

“A lot of football in Africa has been cancelled, even leagues with better sponsorships have cancelled theirs, why putting unnecessary pressure on the government to bring football back? He quizzed.



“Our system is not good to play two matches in a week. We should stop the league and go to Congress" he ended.

