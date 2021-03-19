Stop tarnishing my image - Victorien Adebayor tells Ademola Kuti

Legon Cities forward, Victorien Adebayor

Legon Cities forward Victorien Adebayor has denied being convinced by Ademola Kuti to snub Hearts of Oak for the Royals and has therefore asked him to stop tarnishing his image.

Kuti, in an interview with Kumasi based Otec FM revealed sabotaging Adebayor’s move to the Phobians.



The former Inter Allies striker who returned to Ghana months after joining Danish side HB Koge after struggling to settle had rejected a permanent deal from Hearts of Oak to sign for Legon Cities on loan, a move Kuti claims was based on his advice to the former Inter Allies goal poacher.



But Adebayor in an interview has refuted such claims, saying he does not know the player despite being managed by same person.



"Who is Kuti that he claims he convinced me not to sign for Accra Hearts of Oak, Adebayor fumed in an interview

"I don't know any Kuti from anywhere and he doesn't know me too. I don't have his contact and neither does he have mine.



"It's only my manager who tells me he has a player called Kuti but I've never talked to him on any issue concerning where I should play my trade and someone like this cant be my adviser"



"The only player I know is Mamani Lawali, who is already playing for Hearts Of Oak," he said.