Sports News

Stop the agenda and support Kurt Okraku - GOC President

Ghana Olympic Committee President Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah has urged all and sundry to give their support to Ghana Football Association President Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku to succeed.

The former Hearts of Oak management member believes Mr. Okraku is well equipped to lead the football association to greater heights.



Mr. Mensah also called on stakeholders to put aside their agenda and pull him down attitude and rally behind Mr. Okraku's administration to succeed.



“I have known Kurt since he joined us at Hearts of Oak and I don’t have any doubt about Kurt’s administration making things happen, especially creating something out of nothing. On any day I will give that to him. He’s a very good and solid marketing personnel. I think so far he’s done well," he told Ashaiman TV.



"He still hopes to reach out to the people, but for me I do not have any doubt, if somebody can take us there I do not have any shred of a doubt that it is Kurt,"

"Kurt can, all he needs is everybody’s support. We need to stop the agenda and the pull him down attitude."



Mr. Mensah is adamant that in spite of the challenges and obstructions, Mr. Okraku will be successful at the helm of affairs of Ghana football.



"There are so many challenges in our football, no matter how good you do, there are people out there, who will go up there and pull him down but at the end of the day, your good works will show,"



"Kurt must just be focused and have his head up and he will definitely make the difference, even though there are lots of destruction and obstacles,"

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.