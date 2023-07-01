Strasbourg intensify pressure on out-of-contract defender Alexander Djiku

Ghanaian defender, Alexander Djiku

Strasbourg are stepping up their efforts to secure the services of Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku, whose contract expired at the end of June.

The French club have made an improved offer to Djiku, surpassing the offer presented by Lille, sources have told Ghanasoccernet.



Meanwhile, Turkish club Besiktas has also expressed interest in the player. However, with the imminent arrival of Patrick Vieira as Strasbourg's new coach, there is a possibility that Djiku could opt to remain at the club.



Strasbourg are keen to retain Djiku and has raised the stakes by improving their contract offer to the defender. The revised offer is said to have surpassed the terms put forward by Lille, who had also expressed interest in securing Djiku's services.



Besiktas are also keeping a close eye on Djiku's situation. The Istanbul-based club have shown interest in acquiring the Ghanaian's defensive prowess.

However, the potential arrival of Patrick Vieira as Strasbourg's new coach could have a significant impact on Djiku's decision.



The presence of Vieira, a respected figure in the football world, may persuade Djiku to prolong his stay at Strasbourg.



The experienced centre-back has proven his worth at Strasbourg since joining the club in 2019.



With over 100 appearances under his belt and a crucial role in helping the team secure Ligue 1 safety last season, Djiku has demonstrated his defensive prowess and versatility on the pitch.