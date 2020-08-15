Sports News

Strasbourg sign Majeed Waris on two-year contract

Ghana striker Majeed Abdul Waris has signed a permanent contract with French Ligue side Racing Club Strasbourg ahead of the forthcoming season, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Waris, 28, joined the Alsace-based outfit on a loan deal from Portuguese giants FC Porto during the January market.



The pacy frontman quickly established himself as a key cog at the club, hitting the back of the twine on two occasions in 7 appearances before the campaign was cancelled due to coronavirus crisis.



The Ghana international's performance prompted Strasbourg manager Thierry Laurey to push the board to sign the striker on a permanent deal.

Reports reaching Ghana's biggest football portal, GHANASoccernet.com indicate that the former Spartak Moscow poacher has penned a two-year contract with the Racers in the ongoing transfer window.



The deal is reported to be worth €2 million with the option to extend for one year.



He has previously played for Ghanaian side Right to Dream Academy, BK Häcken, Spartak Moscow, Valenciennes, Trabzonspor, Lorient, and Nantes.

