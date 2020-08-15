1
Sports News Sat, 15 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Strasbourg sign Majeed Waris on two-year contract

Abdul Majeed Waris 444 Waris has reportedly joined Strasbourg

Listen to the Article

Ghana striker Majeed Abdul Waris has signed a permanent contract with French Ligue side Racing Club Strasbourg ahead of the forthcoming season, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Waris, 28, joined the Alsace-based outfit on a loan deal from Portuguese giants FC Porto during the January market.

The pacy frontman quickly established himself as a key cog at the club, hitting the back of the twine on two occasions in 7 appearances before the campaign was cancelled due to coronavirus crisis.

The Ghana international's performance prompted Strasbourg manager Thierry Laurey to push the board to sign the striker on a permanent deal.

Reports reaching Ghana's biggest football portal, GHANASoccernet.com indicate that the former Spartak Moscow poacher has penned a two-year contract with the Racers in the ongoing transfer window.

The deal is reported to be worth €2 million with the option to extend for one year.

He has previously played for Ghanaian side Right to Dream Academy, BK Häcken, Spartak Moscow, Valenciennes, Trabzonspor, Lorient, and Nantes.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter