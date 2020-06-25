Sports News

Strike is still the official kit provider for Kotoko - Chibsah dismisses Umbro links

Representative of Portuguese sportswear manufacturers Strike, Yussif Chibsah says his outfit feels disrespected by the speculations that Asante Kotoko are set to sign a kit deal with UMBRO.

Earlier this week, reports went rife that the Porcupine Warriors were in advanced talks with UMBRO as their new kit sponsors.



However, Chibsah insists STRIKE‘s current contract with Kotoko still runs until 2022.



He also called on management of the club to clear the air and put the rumors to bed.

“Strike is still the official Kit provider for Kotoko. The headlines circulating in the media about Kotoko signing deals with other Kit Providers are very disrespectful to the Strike brand. I, therefore, call on the officials of Kotoko to come out and clear the air on this wrong notion,” Yusif Chibsah told Angel Fm 102.9 Accra.



Strike signed a deal with Asante Kotoko in 2019, and have since kitted the Porcupine Warriors for the past two seasons.



“Our partnership deal with Asante Kotoko Sporting Club is binding until 2022. Kindly ignore all rumours making”. Chibsah posted on his Facebook page.”

