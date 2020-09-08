Sports News

Strike representative Yusif Chibsah refutes claims on kit contract termination by Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko SC jersey

Strike Manufacturers representative in Ghana, Yusif Chibsah has debunked reports in the media that Asante Kotoko has terminated its kit sponsorship deal with the Portuguese manufacturing giants.

Reports went rife in the local media, that Asante Kotoko new Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah had terminated the deal.



Chibsah has come out quickly to rubbish those reports as he claims that the club is still in contract with Strike and there has been an agreement for both sides to honour the deal to till its expires.



"These are wrong reports from the media. I had a meeting with the Kotoko Chief Executive Officer and we all agreed to make the deal continue till it expires.”

Asante Kotoko signed a three-year deal with Strike in 2018.



In the deal signed the club would earn GH¢50, 000 for signing the partnership and also accrue more revenue from the sales of replica jerseys and paraphernalia to be brought down by the company.



Earlier this year there were reports that Asante Kotoko had initiated steps to terminate the deal.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.