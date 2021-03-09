Striker Akwasi Asante pens new Chesterfield FC deal

Ghanaian striker, Akwasi Asante penning his contract

Ghanaian striker Akwasi Asante has penned a new deal with English National League side Chesterfield FC, the club has confirmed.

The new contract will see the 28-year-old stay at the club until the summer of 2024.



Asante, who has scored nine goals since arriving from Gloucester City in November, said: "Ever since I came to the club, I’ve been enjoying my football."



"We’ve been winning games and I’ve been scoring goals, so I couldn’t be happier.

"When the club offered me a new deal, I had no hesitation in accepting it.



"It’s an exciting project at the club – everyone is happy and we’re heading in the right direction, which is why I decided to sign."