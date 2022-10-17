0
Striker Brian Brobbey nets brace for Ajax in 7-1 mauling of Excelsior

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dutch forward of Ghanaian descent, Brian Brobbey was in action for Ajax on Sunday evening and got his name on the score sheet.

In a game against Excelsior, the young striker started for the home team ahead of Ghana star Mohammed Kudus.

On the matchday, Jorge Sanchez scored in the 15th minute to open the scoring for Ajax after the team had come close to scoring on several occasions.

Ten minutes later, Steven Berghuis also got his name on the score sheet to double the lead for Ajax.

Late in the first half, Brian Brobbey equalized with a thumping header to give his team a 3-0 lead to take into the break.

After recess, the young forward scored again in the 59th minute to complete a fantastic brace.

While Dusan Tadic and Steven Bergwijn would also score in the second half to continue the demolition exercise, Mohammed Kudus also climbed off the bench to get on the scoresheet.

In the end, Ajax bagged the maximum three points after a thumping 7-1 win at full-time.

