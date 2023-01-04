Striker Inaki Williams picks injury in training at Atletico Bilbao

Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams

Ghana forward Inaki Williams was not involved in Atletico Bilbao's training at the Lezama facilities on Tuesday as the team prepares for its Cop del Rey round of 32 game.

Atletico Bilbao face Eldense at the San Mames on Thursday, January 5.



Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia and Ander Capa were all not involved in group training as they trained on the sidelines due to injury.



The trio may be a doubt for the game against Eldense on Thursday.

Fellow Ghanaian counterpart Nico Williams trained and is set to make the starting lineup against Eldense.



Inaki Williams will be hoping to recover on time to join the team for the game on Thursday.