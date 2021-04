Kwame Opoku, USM Alger striker

New USM Alger striker Kwame Opoku scored in a training match on Saturday, 17 April 2021.

The former Asante Kotoko player was named in the Team B side which lost 4-3.



Boumechra opened the scoring for the Team B side and Opoku scored the second.

They were undone by a brace from Benchaa, a goal each from Naidji and Belem.



Opoku was officially unveiled by the club last week after penning a four-and-a-half-year contract.