Sports News

Striker Kwame Poku eyes winning goal king award at Kotoko

Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku has said he wants to win the goal king award during his stay with the record league holders.

The lethal striker completed his transfer to become a Porcupine Warrior in January as he moved from the National Division One League club Nkoranza Warriors.



Due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis which has led to the suspension of the 2019/2020 football season, Kwame Poku has not had the opportunity of marking his debut.



In an interview with the Kotoko Express, he has revealed that his personal goal is to win the golden boot award while also indicating that he wants to help Asante Kotoko to win trophies.



“My dream is to win laurels with Kotoko, but on the personal score, I also want to win the Premier League Goal King title too,”

“I do not have a target as to the number of goals I want to score per season because competitive football in Ghana is not an easy one for strikers”, Kwame Poku said.



He continued, “The reason is not that the strikers are not good, but, Ghana is blessed with good defenders. Ghanaian clubs are very good defensively. This is a challenge and not an obstacle, and overcoming it is what I hope to do.”



When the Ghana Premier League resumes after the Coronavirus break, Kwame Poku will fight for a starting role with William Opoku Mensah and Naby Keita.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.