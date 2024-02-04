Striker Peter Agblevor hints at playing for Rwanda over Ghana

Peter Agblevor

Ghanaian striker, Peter Agblevor has expressed his openness to switching nationalities if Rwanda shows interest in having him represent their team.

The 20-year-old centre-forward has been in prolific form in the Rwandan league, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess.



In a recent match, he played a crucial role in Police FC's victory over APR, scoring both goals to secure the Heroes Cup.



Despite being uncapped at any national team level, Agblevor disclosed his willingness to embrace the opportunity to play for Rwanda if they extend an invitation.

In an interview with Times Sports, he stated, "If Rwanda wants to naturalize me, why not? I am 100 percent available and ready to play for them."



Currently donning the jersey for Police FC, the young striker had previously featured for Etoile del’Est and Musanze FC in his football career.



Notably, he is the son of former Swedru All Blacks striker, James Agblevor.