Striker Prince Amponsah completes move to FK Pelister

Prince Amponsah 32 Prince Amponsah signing his contract

Wed, 24 Feb 2021 Source: Football Ghana

Footballghana.com can officially report that Ghanaian international Prince Amponsah has completed his move to FK Pelister.

The exciting striker in the past few weeks has been chased by a number of clubs looking to bolster their squads.

On the back of successful negotiations, Prince Amponsah has finally chosen his destination. The 24-year-old has signed for Macedonian top-flight side Pelister in a move that sees him ending his stay at Thai club Chonburi FC.

The deal brokered by UK-based Ghanaian agent Papa Agyemang was officially sealed today with the attacker expected to immediately link up with his teammates.

In the past, Prince Amponsah established himself as a deadly striker during a 6-year stay in Thailand.

In the country, he had stints with Chonburi FC, Phanthong FC and Uthai Thani FC.

