Striker Prince Amponsah completes move to FK Pelister

Prince Amponsah signing his contract

Footballghana.com can officially report that Ghanaian international Prince Amponsah has completed his move to FK Pelister.

The exciting striker in the past few weeks has been chased by a number of clubs looking to bolster their squads.



On the back of successful negotiations, Prince Amponsah has finally chosen his destination. The 24-year-old has signed for Macedonian top-flight side Pelister in a move that sees him ending his stay at Thai club Chonburi FC.



The deal brokered by UK-based Ghanaian agent Papa Agyemang was officially sealed today with the attacker expected to immediately link up with his teammates.

In the past, Prince Amponsah established himself as a deadly striker during a 6-year stay in Thailand.



In the country, he had stints with Chonburi FC, Phanthong FC and Uthai Thani FC.