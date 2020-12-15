Stupid mistakes triggered our defeat against Bechem United – Inter Allies coach

Inter Allies coach, Henrik Lehm has attributed his side defeat to Bechem United to lack of concentration.

The ‘Tampico’ boys suffered their first home defeat of the season following a late winner by Hafiz Konkoni.



After going down through a penalty in the first half, Paul Abanga scored from the spot and look to secure a point for the home team, but a late strike from Konkoni condemned Allies to a back to back defeat.



Speaking after the game, he indicated that very stupid mistakes on the part of his players led to their defeat against the Hunters on matchday five of the Ghana Premier League.



“Everybody could see, we gave the first goal, you know, it was a gift, very, very stupid mistakes. So after that, of course, as a coach, when you haven’t scored much and think, Oh, can we score today?

“But then we actually did a very, very beautiful goal play up, down, up, down, up, down. So at 1-1, we were still trying to go to win, but then again, we didn’t defend well at a corner.”



"So for me, we should have had at least one point, but we didn’t follow the plan. And some of the older players didn’t play well, then it’s difficult to win”.



The Capelli boys sit 16th on the table with 3 points after five matches.