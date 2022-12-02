Suarez in, Cavani out: How Uruguay could line up against Black Stars

Uruguay national team

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso has a big decision to make in the personnel he chooses for the clash against Ghana in the final Group H game of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The two-time World Cup champions came into the 2022 Mundial with three potent goal scorers, namely Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez, and Edinson Cavani, but are yet to put the ball at the back of the net in two group games.



Diego Alonso has been inconsistent with his front two as he is yet to find the perfect striking partner for Liverpool's Darwin Nunez.



However, it seems Luis Suarez might be picked ahead of Edinson Cavani as the partner for Darwin Nunez as the former Barcelona and Liverpool striker was made to face the press ahead of the game.

Uruguay have only a point after two games and they have to beat Ghana and hope that Portugal will not lose to South Korea.



Below is Uruguay predicted line-up against Ghana



Sergio Rochet, Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Sebastian Coates, Mathias Olivera, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino, Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez