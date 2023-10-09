Sudan FA unveil new coach Kwasi Appiah, technical staff in Saudi Arabia

Kwasi Appiah (third) from right, Fatau (left) from left and Ignatius (extreme) right

The Sudanese Football Association have officially unveiled head coach James Kwasi Appiah and his two technical staff; Fatau Dauda as the goalkeeper’s coach and Ignatius Osei-Fosu as his assistant on Monday, October 9.

The team is currently in Saudi Arabia preparing for October friendlies following the civil war in Sudan which has rendered many homeless and lives lost.



The trio will work collectively to ensure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having missed out on the 2023 AFCON to be played in Ivory Coast next year.



Kwasi Appiah’s latest coaching role was at Kenpong Football Academy where he was the Technical Director, while Fatau Dauda was the goalkeeper’s coach with Right to Dream Academy (RTD) and Ignatius Osei Fosu last handled King Faisal FC where he lost the 2023 FA Cup finals to Dreams FC.



Sudan will kick start their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier next month when they face Togo on Sunday, November 12 and Congo DR on Sunday, October 19 respectively.

LSN/DAG