Sudan assembles 29-man homebased players ahead of 2021 AFCON qualifier against Ghana

The Sudan national team

Sudan head coach Hubert Velud has invited 29-man home based players to begin camping ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications double header against the Black Stars.

The Nile Crocodiles will face the Black Stars in match day three and four of the qualifications in Cape Coast and in Khartoum in November.



The two fixtures were initially scheduled to take place in March but for the Coronavirus outbreak, CAF has rescheduled for November.



The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals will take place in January 2022 following a CAF decision on 30 June 2020 follow an Executive Committee meeting.



Velud will begin preparations for the matches with the home based dominated by players from Al Hilal Omdurman and El Merreikh SC before the foreign based stars join along the way.



Experienced midfielder Ramadan Agab has been named alongside highly rated right back Athar El Tahir.

Prolific attacker Walid Bakhet Hamid, Al Hilal captain Abdul Latif Boya, Mohamed Musa Eldai and experienced goalkeeper Ali Abdallah Abu-Eshrein are all included in the list.



Here is the list below:



Goalkeepers



Ali Abdallah Abu-Eshrein, Monjed Alnayl, Jahid Mahjoub, Akram Al-Hadi.



Defenders

Amir Kamal, Salah Nimr, Abdul Latif Boya, Hussein Al-Jarif, Al-Samawal Merghani



Athar Al-Tahir, Bakhit Khamis, Waleed Hassan, Salah Eldin Ibrahim, Wadah Ibrahim, Moataz Hashem.



Midfielders



Nasr Eldin Al-Shigail, Dia Eldin Mahjoub, Abo Aqleh Abdullah, Ahmed Tach



Ramadan Agab, Faris Abdullah, Muhammad Al-Rasheed, Mufadil Mohamed Al-Hassan

Wali Eldin Khidr.



Attackers



Yasser Muzammil, Mohamed Musa Eldai, Sayf Al-Damazin, Moaz Al-Quoz, Walid Bakhet Hamid

