Sudan conflict: Government to evacuate Abagna, Imoro, other Ghanaians from troubled country

Black Stars midfeilder, David Abagna

The government is set to evacuate Al Hilal duo David Abagna, Imoro Ibrahim, and other Ghanaian nationals in Sudan following an ongoing conflict.

Currently, a total of 73 Ghanaians have been camped in a safe place and are said to be evacuated to Ethiopia.



Dr. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has confirmed there are no causalities and all Ghanaians in the conflict zone have been accounted for.



“We have so far accounted for all the Ghanaian students. They are 73; none of them has been harmed, and we have all of them safe in a place. The next batch of Ghanaians is three footballers in Sudan. We have also accounted for them and have put all of them together. The plan is to evacuate them to the nearest country which is Ethiopia”, he said as quoted by graphic.com.gh

There is an ongoing conflict centered in Khartoum, Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which has led to thousands of casualties.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has vowed to make all efforts necessary to ensure the safety of Ghanaian citizens and evacuate them.



EE/KPE