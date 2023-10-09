Sudan’s new coach Kwasi Appiah, technical staff arrive in Saudi Arabia to commence work

James Kwasi Appiah (first from right, Fatua Dauda (third) from right and Ignatius Osei Fosu(extreme

Newly appointed head coach of the Sudanese national team James Kwasi Appiah and his two technical staff; Fatau Dauda as the goalkeeper’s coach and Ignatius Osei-Fosu as his assistant, have all landed in Saudi Arabia to begin their new roles.

The team are currently based in Saudi Arabia preparing for October friendlies following the civil war in Sudan which has rendered many homeless and lives lost.



The trio will work collectively to ensure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having missed out on the 2023 AFCON to be played in Ivory Coast next year.



According to reports, Kwasi Appiah signed a three-year deal to serve as head coach of the Sudanese national team where he will be required to appoint his backroom staff.



However, Kwasi Appiah, prior to his new role, was the head of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, appointed by Patro of the club Otumfuo Osei Tutu II following the dissolvement of the previous Management.



His duty with two others, coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and Emmanuel Dasoberi on the IMC was to steer the affairs of the club on an interim basis.



Also, Kwasi Appiah has been named among the elected five members on the Ghana Football Association Executive Council after pulling 10 out of 18 votes to represent Asante Kotoko.

It is unknown if he will resign from his role as an Executive Council to concentrate fully on the Sudanese job while Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has given Kwasi Appiah his blessings to proceed with his new role.



Kwasi Appiah’s late coaching role was at Kenpong Football Academy where he was the Technical Director, while Fatau Dauda was the goalkeeper’s coach with Right to Dream Academy (RTD) and Ignatius Osei Fosu last handed King Faisal FC where he lost the 2023 FA Cup finals to Dreams FC.



