Sudanese coach Kwesi Appiah set to resign from GFA Exco – Reports

James Kwasi Appiah

Newly appointed Sudan national team coach, James Kwesi Appiah is on the verge of relinquishing his position on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association days after winning a slot during the GFA elections.

Kwesi Appiah is a member of the newly-elected GFA Executive Council on the ticket of Asante Kotoko together with four others during the GFA elective congress on October 5, 2023 in Tamale.



According to reports, the GFA is waiting for the official confirmation from Kwesi Appiah before holding a by-election to elect his replacement.



He has signed a two-year deal with the Sudanese FA after being granted permission by Asante Kotoko owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II where he will be assisted by former Dreams FC tactician Ignatius Osei-Fosu with Fatau Dauda as the goalkeeper’s trainer.



The team are currently based in Saudi Arabia preparing for October friendlies following the civil war in Sudan which has rendered many homeless and lives lost.



The trio will work collectively to ensure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having missed out on the 2023 AFCON to be played in Ivory Coast next year.

LSN/MA