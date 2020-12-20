Sudanese giants Al Hilal arrive in Ghana ahead of Champions League with Asante Kotoko

Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman have landed in Ghana ahead of their CAF Champions League preliminary round encounter against Asante Kotoko.

The first leg is scheduled for Wednesday, December 23, 2020.



The Porcupine Warriors progressed from the preliminary round to this stage without kicking a ball after Mauritanian side FC Noaudibou failed to raise a team for the second leg encounter due to coronavirus infections.



Al Hilal touched down in the West African country in the late hours of Saturday.

The match is scheduled to be played at the Tamale Aliu Mahama Stadium.



The return encounter is expected to come off in Omdurman next year.