Sue Sam George over Black Stars allegations - Countryman Songo dares Kurt Okraku

A photo of Countryman Songo and Kurt Okraku

Sports journalist, Patrick Osei-Agyeman, alias Countryman Songo has dared Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku to sue the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George for recent comments against the association and the Black Stars brand.

Samuel Nartey George has since January 24, 2023, trended on social media and in the traditional media space over claims that a 'corrupt' GFA has appointed Chris Hughton as the next Black Stars coach because the former Newcastle coach is someone they can manipulate.



“That job has been given to Chris Hughton already. They’ve given it to him because they want someone they can manipulate. Someone they can use for their business. Someone whose selections they can interfere with. Let’s not waste our time. People are using GFA to feed their families so let’s go and look for money to eat,” he said.



Songo while reacting to the comments in a Twitter post dared Kurt Okraku to take the matter to the law court because the Parliamentarian's comment is a clear case of defamation.



He added that the GFA should prove that their threat to sue people who speak negatively about the association and the Black Stars was not just a mere tactic to scare journalists.



"Kurt Okraku, take Sam George on to prove you are not using court threats to run away from the scrutiny of journalists," Songo's tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Sports read.

Background



The GFA, in the statement issued on December 14 disclosed that their lawyers have been instructed to take legal action against anyone who makes defamatory statements about the association and the Black Stars.



“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has noticed that a few persons are deliberately maligning and defaming the GFA and the Black Stars brand in an attempt to manufacture a non-existent scandal about the team.



“While the Association will continue to encourage feedback and opinions (devoid of insults, personal attacks, and brand devaluation), the protection of the brands from deliberate lies, misinformation and defamatory comments must be curbed, as the Black Stars remains a global brand that unites all Ghanaians.



“The Ghana Football Association has therefore instructed its lawyers to institute legal action against persons who defame the Association, its officials, products and destroy the Black Stars brand as well as the media platforms used to do same.”