Sulley Mohammed signs for King Faisal

Striker Sulley Mohammed

Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal has augmented their squad with the acquisition of experienced striker Sulley Mohammed ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old is reuniting with his former outfit as they prepare for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



According to the club's Communications Officer, Awal Mohammed, the former Inter Allies goal poacher has signed for the club and is set to bolster their attacking options for the campaign.



He added that they have also signed centre-back Misbawu Okoronko.

The Kumasi-based club who had a torrid campaign last season is hoping to improve its performance in the upcoming season.



The "Insha" Allah' boys will lock horns with WAFA at Sogakope for their season opener when the league kick-start next month.