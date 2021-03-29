Sulley Muntari, Adam Kwarasey spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium

Muntari, Kwarasey, Afriyie Acquah and William Amamoo at stadium

Former Ghana internationals Sulley Muntari and Adam Kwarasey made their time to watch the final round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers game between the Black Stars and Sao Tome and Principe at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana beat Sao Tome 3-1 to end the qualifiers of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Nicholas Opoku, Jordan Ayew and Baba Rahman goals were enough for the Black Stars to pick all points to top Group C.

The former midfielder and goalkeeper watched the game as Ghana climaxed the qualifiers in style and it was the first time Kwarasey watched the Black Stars game since retiring from the team in 2014.



Muntari on the other hand has not featured for the national since the 2014 FIFA World Cup.