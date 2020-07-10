Sports News

Sulley Muntari declares his love for Kaizer Chiefs as he eyes move to South Africa

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari has revealed his admiration for Kaizer Chiefs, claiming they are the only club he would like to play for if he decides to move to South African top-flight.

The 2010 Champions League winner has been linked with a move to the Premier Soccer League in the past few weeks. According to various media reports, Muntari has caught the attention of some of the clubs in the league.



Muntari says he has alerted a South African agent, who contacted him about the possibility of playing in the league and adds that his first choice would be Kaizer Chiefs.



“I spoke to an agent. He gave me a call. I have forgotten his name. Sipho...I don’t know how to pronounce his name,” Muntari told Marawa Sports Worldwide on Metro FM.



“I would love to come and play in South Africa because they have great teams that I like. For instance, Sundowns are there, Pirates are there but my favourite one are Chiefs.



"I don’t know why but I have been following Chiefs for a moment now, I love the way they are and everything.



“So I said if I am going to South Africa, there is the only team I want to play for, that is Chiefs.

"And with all due respect to Pirates and Sundowns and the other teams that are in the South African league, of course, this is what I prefer, so that’s the only plan, that’s what I spoke [about] with the agent.



“That’s it and I haven’t said anything more. But why not? It’s home, Ghana is home, South Africa can be home, any part in Africa can be home. It would be good to come [to South Africa] but I haven’t made my mind as yet.”



Muntari said he needs to first consult his family before making the final decision to join a Premier Soccer League team.



“I don’t know [how much time I have to make the decision]. I also need to discuss it with my family because now I have two little kids so for me being around them is important to see them growing up. I have one boy, he is five, he has to go to school and everything...,” continued Muntari.



Muntari has been without a club since leaving Spanish second-tier side Albacete in June 2019 after a six-month loan spell. He has since been keeping himself in shape by training alone in his native country.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.