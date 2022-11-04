Sulley Muntari finally breaks silence on slapping incident at 2014 World Cup, apologizes to Mospaka

Ghanaian football legend, Sulley Ali Muntari has issued a heartfelt apology to the owner of Medeama Sporting Club, Moses Armah Parker who was a victim of his rage during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Muntari says that immediately after the incident in the Black Stars hotel in Brazil, he felt remorseful and has been looking for an opportunity to say sorry to the former Black Stars Management Committee member.



The former AC Milan midfielder explained that he had nothing personal against Mospaka but was forced to react after bottling up a lot of issues.



Muntari extended the apology to the family of the renowned businessman as he believes his actions might have caused them some discomfort.



I never had the chance to talk to him but I don’t think I had problems with him during the World cup. It was a pile of a lot of things that led to me bursting out. I’m someone who doesn’t talk and when I work, I work really hard.



"I don’t disrespect elders so it will take a lot of things for me to react unfortunately, he was sitting in front of me and things got really bad. Immediately it happened, and I felt really bad. I wasn’t thinking just about him but his daughter, his family, his wife, and all those things. It’s not right for someone to disrespect their father. I’ve looking for him to apologize to him for my behavior at that time but I have not seen him yet.

I will use this opportunity to apologize to him. I disgraced him and made people ridicule him. It was not intentional to do something like that. Whenever I see him, I will find a way to apologize to him directly. He is an elder and I’ve been looking for him for a long time. I’ve no bad feelings about him. It was not him but the situation,” he said.



Sulley Muntari also opened up on the things that led to the outburst and furor at the World Cup in Brazil.



Muntari who would not want to blame anyone hinted that the players were frustrated with the failure of the FA and government to fulfill the promises they made to the players.



According to him, the players would have been satisfied if the authorities were candid and honest with them instead of playing hide-and-seek with them.



“It’s like you keep on stabbing someone and not let the persons bleed. We sacrificed a lot and this is what we do for a living. I’m not saying you shouldn’t get paid but tell us that I’m not giving it to you today, I will give it to you next two days. Next two days, you give it to me but if I come and you say next three days, people are human,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

It will be recalled that Sulley Muntari allegedly assaulted Mospaka during a meeting between the leadership of the Black Stars players and the management committee.



Muntari was subsequently handed an indefinite suspension from the Black Stars. He has not played for the team since that incident in 2014. "







