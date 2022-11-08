Sulley Muntari finally explains what led to his dismissal from Black Meteors camp in 2004

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Black Stars legend Sulley Muntari has explained how he got expelled from the Ghana-U23 camp a few days before the start of the 2004 Olympics Games in Greece.

Then Black Stars head coach, Mariano Barretto, kicked Muntari out of camp, claiming that the player had broken the rules.



Muntari has finally broken his silence after 18 years, stating that he was expelled after missing the team bus due to the leaders' failure to alert him as promised.



"We were in Portugal and were about to play a trial match. So they said we should go and eat, but they didn't give us time (to return). They said they would call us. One other player, Michael (Essien), I think, and I when we came, the bus had left. How? Ideally, when you leave someone behind, you leave a message, and you have our phone numbers. You should have called and told us that the bus is in, but you didn't call us, and you went," he said.



He further blamed the Meteors committee members for making sure seeking the interest of the players but rather made the coach's decision stand.



"You, the management committee member, who is supposed to ensure that things are done properly, no, you are fighting against us. Following him (the coach)... (forgetting that) when the coach is gone, it will be left with me and you. Stupidity."

He also highlighted some alleged bad treatment some management committee members put players through at the national team.



"That's what they do every day, and you cannot say this or that to them because they are elderly? Bullshit. Talk. Do it. There are so many young talented players, but they won't let them play. And they won't give them the money they deserve."



Sulley Muntari, following his dismissal, was replaced by Shaibu Yakubu of Ashanti Gold.



Meanwhile, Essien was dropped from the final 22-man squad for the tournament, unlike Muntari who made the final squad.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below









EE/SEA