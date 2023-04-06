Sulley Muntari holds productive meeting with Italian Ambassador on 'sports initiatives'

Daniela d'Orlandi

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Sulley Ali Muntari has held a meeting with the Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Daniela d'Orlandi.

A social media post shared by Daniela d'Orlandi shows that the former AC Milan midfielder held productive talks with the Ambassador.



The Ambassador described the conversation with Muntari as a “nice chat” and was also happy to find out that Muntari considers Italy as his second home.



Daniela d'Orlandi gave an insight into the discussion with the indication that the conversation focused largely on birthing sporting initiatives.



“I had a nice chat in Italian with the champion #SulleyMuntari, who played many years in Serie A teams @Udinese_1896, @Inter_en, @acmilan, @PescaraCalcio Happy to hear that he still considers ???????? as his second home.Looking forward to our collaboration in sports initiatives.”



Sulley Muntari is considered an Italian Serie A legend having played for the two Milan clubs, Udinese and Pescara.

Sulley Muntari won the UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan and the Seria A title with AC Milan.



For Ghana, Muntari participated in three World Cups and was part of the Ghana team that finished in the last eight of the 2010 World Cup.



In over 84 appearances for the Black Stars and scored 20 goals.





I had a nice chat in Italian with the ????????⚽️ champion #SulleyMuntari, who played many years in Serie A teams @Udinese_1896 @Inter_en @acmilan @PescaraCalcio. Happy to hear that he still considers ???????? as his second home.Looking forward to our collaboration in sports initiatives. pic.twitter.com/sL8nh2sP7T — Daniela d'Orlandi (@DanieladOrlandi) April 5, 2023

KPE