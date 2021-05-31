Sulley Muntari loses mother, Hajia Kande

Sulley has lost his mom

• Hajia Kande died on Sunday, May 30, 2021

• She died in Konongo after battling short illness



• Mubarak Wakaso and the PFAG have paid tributes to her



Hajia Kande, the mother of former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari has been confirmed dead.



According to reports, Hajia Kande died after battling short illness at Konongo in the Ashanti Region. She died on May 30.



Meanwhile Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has eulogised Hajia Kande and promised to continue praying for her.



“Till we meet again hajia you will forever remain in our heart. We will continue praying for you”.

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana also expressed condolence to the family of Muntari.



“The PFAG is saddened to hear of the passing of the mother of Sulley Muntari. We hold you close in our thoughts and hope you know you can lean on us for whatever you may need. Sincere condolences.”



Hajia Kande will be remembered for a controversial comment she made in 2009 that the Black Stars will not succeed without his son, Muntari.



“No Sulley, no Black Stars; that is the plain truth, so those peddling those lies should stop,” Hajia Kande told Fox FM in Kumasi.



“Sulley has not done any wrong to warrant the rampant bashing being meted out to him by soccer fans in the country. So is this how Ghanaians are treating Sulley after his selfless services to the Black Stars over the years?” she quizzed.