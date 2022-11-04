Sulley Muntari opens up on alleged confrontation with Dede Ayew at 2008 AFCON

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari hugs Dede Ayew during 2014 WC

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari has clarified that he never fought with Andre Ayew during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana.

Muntari stated that he only shouted at Andre to make a cover run during a match but he did not have an altercation with him.



Speaking with Dan Kweku Yeboah TV, the former AC Milan and Inter Milan man said he has a good relationship with the current Black Stars captain.



"No, No. It wasn't anything. I remember it was a ball and I think he was to run back and I shouted "runback". It's normal. Listen, when I call Dede right now and he is here, he will run and come here. There is nothing like that."



Muntari, who is believed to have a quick temperament, said he still loves all the young players he met during his Black Stars years.



"I love those boys like crazy. Every kid that comes to the national team, I do everything right for each of them."

Muntari was perceived to be quick temped and indisciplined during his international career. He got kicked out of camp twice in 2004 and 2014.



Mariano Barretto kicked him out of Ghana's U-23 camp during the 2004 Olympics for breaking the rules.



Fast forward to 2014, he slapped Black Stars management committee member, Moses Paker in a heated argument over an unsettled appearance fee. He got expelled as a result.







