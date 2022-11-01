Sulley Muntari opens up on his failed move to Manchester United

Former AC Milan and Inter Milan star, Sulley Muntari

Former AC Milan and Inter Milan star, Sulley Muntari has recounted his failed move to Manchester United.

According to Muntari, he had his first trial abroad at Manchester United in 2001, spending two weeks with their youth team.



In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Sulley said although he had a good trial, he had to return home after the May 9th stadium disaster that happened in Ghana.



"Slay (Sellas Tetteh) took me to Manchester United for trials...At that time, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Beckham, and everybody so...Yeah it was very good I worked with the junior team. I spent a week or two and that was when the disaster happened. I was there when it happened and I came back home," he said.



He said while waiting on Man United to send the contract and complete the deal, Udinese presented a deal, which he signed.



"When I came we were waiting for United to give me the contract, so I sign and all that. So we were waiting for the contract to come but then Udinese came right away."

While explaining why the United deal broke down, he said the English Premier League side wanted him to join their sister club, Royal Antwerp on loan for further assessment.



"Man United was interested but I didn't play with the national team so I had to go to Belgium, Antwerp because they had a relationship with them. So You pick up."



Sulley started his career at Liberty Professionals before moving to Udinese and then to Portsmouth, where he established. He later returned to Italy and played for giants like Inter Milan and AC Milan.



He is one of the few Ghanaian players to have won the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup alongside the Italian Serie A title.



For Ghana, he was one of the most adored players in Black Stars' history. He scored two goals at the World Cup and helped Ghana reach the quarter-finals in 2010.

