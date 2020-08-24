Sports News

Sulley Muntari refuses to open up on 2014 Brazil World Cup saga

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari is still silent on the chaos that erupted during Ghana’s participation in 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, urging his fans to put the episode behind them and move forward.

The former AC and Inter Milan star was sacked from the camp of the Black Stars together with Kevin-Prince Boateng during the tournament due to 'indiscipline.'



He has not played for the Black Stars again since he was sacked from the national team hotel for physically assaulting a management member of the team during the tournament.



Despite the incident costing him a place in the team, Muntari has said it was time to bury the hatchet and forge ahead.



The Brazil incident came up this weekend when for the first time Muntari interacted with his numerous fans across the world on social media in a question and answer session.

“Brazil was something, we should let it go and move forward. What is here is important and not what is behind us. We should always be happy and move forward.” He concluded.



He maintained that he was willing to return to the national team when called upon.



Muntari has been without a club since leaving Spanish second-tier side Albacete in June, 2019 after a six-month loan spell.





Source: The Finder

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.