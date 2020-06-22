Sports News

Sulley Muntari rejects Kotoko for Hearts of Oak - Report

Former Inter Milan and AC Milan star Sulley Muntari has diplomatically turned down a move to Asante Kotoko, according to Sunyani-based Nimdee FM.

The 35-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Kotoko’s bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak in a deal that is expected to materialize when football returns in the West African country.



But, the Porcupine Warriors attempted to pull down Hearts’s pants by outsmarting them to land the former Inter Milan star who has already agreed in principle to join the 2000 CAF Champions League winners.



On Friday Ghana Sports Online reported that the three time FIFA World Cup Ghana star has received his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) ahead of his proposed move to Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak.



Meanwhile, Ghana Sports Online have gathered a high-powered Kotoko team attempted to lure Muntari to consider signing for Kotoko ahead of Hearts

But, the team failed in their bid as the midfielder told them he has planned his stay around Ghana’s capital – Accra, and any move to Kumasi would go against his plans.



Muntari’s response to Kotoko has decisively extinct any Kotoko hopes of landing the experienced midfielder who has trained with Hearts in the past.



Muntari scored 20 goals in 84 appearances for Ghana’s senior national team – the Black Stars. He has iconically featured for clubs like Udinese, Sunderland, Portsmouth, Inter Milan and AC Milan and won the English FA Cup with Portsmouth as well as the UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan under Jose Mourinho.



Hearts of Oak board member Dr Nyaho Tamakloe is on record to have said the 2000 African champions and 2004 CAF Confederation Cup winners have informed former AC Milan star Sulley Muntari about their interest in him.

