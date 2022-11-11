Sulley Muntari reveals his biggest regret in football

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari has disclosed what he considers to be the biggest shortfall in his trophy-laden football career.

Muntari, like most players of his generation, rues not winning trophies for Ghana and mentions it as the biggest regret of his footballing career.



The former Portsmouth midfielder says the only thing standing between him and a complete career is the failure to win a trophy with the Black Stars.



“My inability to get a trophy for Ghana really hurt. It hurts because in 2008 we were close and then in 2012 too we came close”, he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah.



Muntari also announced that he will not be taking up a role in football when he hangs his boots.



He revealed that his son has started taking interest in football and he will guide him along the way but will not play a frontal role in it.

“I’ve a son who wants to play. He just started training so I’ve started training him. I don’t want to do anything with football when I’m done. I won't go into coaching. If he wants to choose something different, I won't force him,” he said.



Between 2002 and 2014, Sulley Muntari played 84 times for Ghana and remains one of the country’s most capped players.



Muntari played in two Africa Cup of Nation finals in 2008 and 2012 where Ghana finished in the last four.



He scored twenty goals for Ghana.





Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial, Sports Debate and Sports Check below











