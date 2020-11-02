4
Menu
Sports

Sulley Muntari's brother, Muniru joins Kotoko

Muntarii.png?fit=518%2C268&ssl=1 Muniru had been without a club since July this year

Mon, 2 Nov 2020 Source: 3 News

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Ghanaian football legend, Sulley Muntari’s junior brother, Sulley Muniru.

The Central Midfielder signed a 2-year deal for the Porcupine Warriors after many attempts to sign Justice failed.

Muniru, who has had a stint with European Clubs including CFR Cluj and Yeni Malatyaspor comes in to form a partnership with Emmanuel Keyekeh who joined from Karela United.

Muniru had been without a club since July this year after he parted ways with Russian club, PFK Tambov.



The 28-year old becomes Asante Kotoko’s 8th signing of the window under new Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amposah.
Source: 3 News
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.