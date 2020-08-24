Sports News

Sulley Muntari states he is not ruling out a transfer to Hearts of Oak

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari, has stated that he’d love to retire at Asante Kotoko and would not rule out a move to Accra Hearts of Oak, RTU, King Faisal, or Liberty Professionals.

Muntari was heavily linked with a move to Accra Hearts of Oak in the March transfer window since he has been a long-time fan of the Phobians and has on some occasions trained with them.



The 35-year-old midfielder has been without a club following his exit from Spanish lower-tier team Albacete in June 2019, where he signed a six-month contract.



The former AC Milan star in his first-ever Instagram conversation with fans over the weekend answered that he would embrace to play for Asante Kotoko and not ruling out a transfer to Accra Hearts of Oak.



“I love Kotoko. They tried signing me when l was a young player in Kumasi”, he said.

“I would love to retire with them, but l would not rule out Hearts, RTU, King Faisal or Liberty Professionals”, the former Liberty Professionals player added.



In a separate interview with South African-based Metro FM, Muntari earlier affirmed that he has been following PSL side, Kaizer Chiefs, and will solely play for them if he’s making a move to South Africa.



Muntari launched his career with Liberty Professionals before breaking into Europe after signing for Serie A side, Udinese.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.