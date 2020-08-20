Sports News

Sulley Muntari was one of the most disciplined players in the Black Stars - William Amamoo

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari

Former Ghana international, William Amamoo has come to the defence of former teammate Sulley Ali Muntari after describing him as one of the most disciplined players he saw during his time with the Black Stars.

Muntari has come under a lot of criticisms and he received bad press during his active days with the Black Stars on his disciplinary issues.



He has been suspended indefinitely from the Black Stars following an incident at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil together with Kevin-Prince Boateng for acts of indiscipline.



A Presidential Commission of Enquiry set up to investigate the happenings of Ghana's disastrous campaign at the 2014 World Cup saw Muntari and Boateng barred from the Black Stars.



Despite the controversies surrounding Sulley Ali Muntari on his disciplinary issues at both club and national level, Amamoo is of the view that the player is always misunderstood by the club.

"No Ghanaian should ever think that Sulley Muntari is indiscipline player. He is one of the most respectful players. The only problem is when you offend him but when it comes to discipline he is number one", he said in an interview.



"For instance issues with allowances or bonuses, he will not kowtow to those things.



"Just get closer to him and you see a different person. People did not give Sulley the chance to explain himself when the issues," he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.