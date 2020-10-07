Sulley close to joining Asante Kotoko

Sulley Muniru

Asante Kotoko are set to complete the signing of Sulley Muniru, the younger brother of Sulley Muntari in the ongoing transfer window.

According to media reports, the former CFR Cluj midfielder has agreed personal terms with the Porcupine Warriors and will by the close of the week put pen to paper to sign for the club.



Muniru will be joining the Porcupines as free agent after ending his spell with Russian Premier League FC Tambov



The report further states that, Asante Kotoko after capturing the midfielder will end their interest in their prime target Justice Blay, whose parent club – Medeama have reported Kotoko to the Ghana Football Association for tapping their player.

Muniru has previously played for Tondela in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Yeni Malatyaspor in Turkey and FC Dinamo Minsk in Belarus.



Meanwhile, Muniru’s elder brother, Sulley Muntari has been linked with a move to capital based heavyweights Hearts of Oak.